Troy University freezes tuition for upcoming academic year

Troy University freezes tuition for upcoming academic year
Troy University freezes tuition for upcoming academic year(WSFA)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - We all know how expensive getting a college education can be, but Troy University says it wants to lesson that burden for its students. Troy has frozen tuition for the upcoming academic year. In addition to no tuition increase, students will not see any added fees.

The university is sticking with its Clear Cost Plan. It sets single tuition prices for undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students across all of Troy’s campuses

“I think it says to the public that this university is focused on the value of the dollar and making that dollar, stretch it as far as possible. And at a time, again, when we see costs escalating in almost every aspect, in every sector, this university saw fit to freeze tuition for the coming academic year. And I just think that speaks to our value proposition in some meaningful ways,” said Buddy Starling, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management.

The university says the tuition for undergraduate students at Troy is lower than the undergraduate combined tuition and fees at all other Alabama four-year public universities.

