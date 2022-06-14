LawCall
Trouble moving a plane to Southern Museum of Flight

Small plane moved from airport to museum
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tough job in the scorching sun Tuesday in Birmingham, as a crew moved a small plane from Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport to Southern Museum of Flight.

A museum spokesperson said they were moving a Cessna plane from the airport to the museum to be on display, but they had trouble getting it there.

It took the crew more than an hour to move the plane down 64th Street North.

