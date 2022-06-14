Remember the elderly during heat wave

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Another sizzling, hot day in our area. Temperatures reached well into the 90s before noon in some parts and it’s really beginning to impact the elderly. One agency in West Alabama is making sure they aren’t forgotten.

Dr. Karen Thompson-Jackson told us the temperature inside her car on Monday read 105 degrees. We can only imagine what that’s like for those living on a fixed income.

The Temporary Emergency Services sign said it all, a toasty 93 degrees, a mark that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Dr. Thompson-Jackson, executive director Temporary Emergency Services.

“Well, it was a 105 in my car. Because this time of year it is extremely hot, so sometime that little knock on the door with us bringing a cool fan or some water means a lot to an elderly individual,” said Dr. Thompson-Jackson.

Dr. Thompson-Jackson says around 20 fans have already been given out in recent days to those who need them the most.

“We currently have at least three individuals that are senior citizens we constantly check on and what we do as the community calls us and ask us to deliver things to them... that’s what we do, we will check on them. Anytime it gets this hot the lady we kind of look after is 92 years old and it is extremely hot and if it’s 90 outside, you can imagine how hot it is inside, we have people on limited income,” said Dr. Thompson-Jackson.

Although it is quite warm, the fact the older population need to be checked on is not a surprise to Dr. Thompson-Jackson. ‘Tis the season; summer may not be here officially, but no one is debating the calendar at this point. The primary goal is to beat the heat and do so in a safe manner.

“We can come out and do client services on the spot. I think COVID has taught us a lot of things and how to do things non-traditional, so when someone can’t see or get to us, sometimes we have to go where they are,” said Dr. Thompson-Jackson.

Dr. Thompson-Jackson says Temporary Emergency Services could use more bottled water and the Ensure powder nutrition shakes.

