Proposed condo project on hold for now in downtown Tuscaloosa

Proposed condo project on hold. Artist renderings.
Proposed condo project on hold. Artist renderings.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A new massive 190-bedroom condo complex might be coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but there are some hurdles to overcome. In fact, the Tuscaloosa City Council was expected to vote on the project Tuesday night but now it appears, the vote will be tabled a week.

City leaders say the complex could be built on land right across from Jim-N-Nicks in downtown Tuscaloosa.

At one point in the discussions over the project, committee members had concerns it was going to be more student apartments rather than condos for families.

“You know I think they got a really good product. I was inclined to definitely support it tonight but the councilman in this district said he’s been asked by a couple other councilmen to give them a little more time to look over the improvements,” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner.

Proposed condo project on hold. Artist renderings.
Proposed condo project on hold. Artist renderings.
Proposed condo project on hold. Artist renderings.
Proposed condo project on hold. Artist renderings.(City of Tuscaloosa)

A little background on the property: Tyner says there’ve been proposals after proposals for the site over the last 20 years but for whatever reason those plans never came to fruition.

