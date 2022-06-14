LawCall
Keeping kids safe in dangerous heat

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The dangerous heat comes as most kids in our area are in full-on summer vacation mode. That means they’re likely spending plenty of time outdoors. We’re On Your Side speaking with safety experts about what parents need to watch out for.

Kids can become sick a lot faster than adults when it comes to heat exhaustion. It’s important to know the important warning signs especially when we have consecutive days of hot weather.

The extreme heat can also cause dehydration and even heat strokes in children. Pay close attention to the signs like feeling faint, headaches, intense thirst, nausea and event vomiting.

The best advice is to keep your kids hydrated, dress them in light colored clothing, among other things. Safety expert Rusty Lowe, a retired Hoover fire fighter, tells us kids are resilient and they’ll play hard and the next thing you know they’ve been outside three or four hours and in this heat, it can really take a toll.

“Heat illness is cumulative. You may be fine today but then tomorrow you get out and play just as hard as if you haven’t rehydrated properly, you’re just going to get worse, worse and worse,” Lowe said.

Healthychildren.org offers more helpful tips like planning for extra rest time for kids. Have you kids come inside regularly to cool off, rest and drink water.

You can find more safety tips here.

