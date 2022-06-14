LawCall
Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd.

Officials say to expect delays in the area.

Air transport has been requested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

