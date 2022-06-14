Hoover City Schools get new air-conditioned buses

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover City Schools District Transportation Department has announced the addition of 13 2023 Blue Bird buses equipped with air conditioners. They also say seven more buses will arrive in a few weeks.

HSC spent nearly $2 million to invest in the comfort of their students and drivers. HCS added all of their special needs buses are equipped with air conditioning, and they also purchased five new special needs buses in 2021.

Jeremy Bradford, HCS director of transportation, said, “It is always a very exciting day in our department when we receive new buses. This year, we added 20 new air-conditioned buses to the fleet while retrofitting 31 of our existing buses. Our students and drivers will start the 2022-2023 school year with 51 air-conditioned buses, which is half our regular education bus fleet. Based on our current plan, all of our buses will have air conditioning within a few years. We thank Dr. Fowler, members of the Board of Education, and Mrs. McCay for making this dream a reality.”

During the Hoover Board of Education’s June 2022 meeting, they approved the purchase of 20 more new buses in the 2023 Capital Plan.

