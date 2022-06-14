LawCall
Fire fighters urging caution as temperatures climb

WBRC Protecting yourself from the heat
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures climbing, extended outdoor activity can be dangerous.

Which means all first responders could be set to handle a heightened number of calls over the next few months. Fire fighters from several departments stress the next few months will be among their busiest of the year.

They say during the summer months many of us are out to enjoy fun in the sun, and perhaps vacationing with our families. However, if you’re not careful, and properly hydrated, things can take a turn for the worst. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are very real threats.

The first responders I spoke with stressed the importance of staying hydrated. Doing yard work in the early morning, or late afternoon when it’s slightly cooler, and staying in the shade when possible. But what should you do when the heat overpowers someone?

“If you’re witnessing some type of heat emergency make sure you call 911. That’s the first thing. You can provide some type of ice packs behind the neck, and under the arms to get the body cooled off but The most important thing is to get the emergency system started though by calling 911,” said Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones.

Another tip that many overlook is the quality of the liquid they are drinking. Water and sports drinks are key to hydrating properly.

