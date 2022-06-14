LawCall
Escaped inmate from Kilby Correctional Facility recaptured

Law enforcement officials say Charles C. Harris is back in custody.((Source: ADOC))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms an inmate who escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility Tuesday morning is back in custody.

Capt. Leigh Persky said Charles C. Harris, 32, was caught around 3 p.m. in the area of Foxhall Road and Vaughn Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

Alabama Department of Corrections records shows Harris is serving a 15-year sentence for theft of property and burglary charges out of Covington County.

