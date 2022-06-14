Escaped inmate from Kilby Correctional Facility recaptured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms an inmate who escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility Tuesday morning is back in custody.

Capt. Leigh Persky said Charles C. Harris, 32, was caught around 3 p.m. in the area of Foxhall Road and Vaughn Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

Alabama Department of Corrections records shows Harris is serving a 15-year sentence for theft of property and burglary charges out of Covington County.

