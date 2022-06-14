Dangerous heat and humidity levels continue Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! The big story today and for most of this week will be the heat! We are starting out the morning very warm and muggy with temperatures well into the 70s. It is in the lower 70s in east Alabama, but temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s in west Alabama. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in some spots this morning. Any fog that’s out there should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear and dry. Good bit of the Southeast is quiet thanks to an area of high pressure. It will keep us mostly dry and hot. A heat advisory is out for most of Central Alabama today from noon until 6 PM. It does not include Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun, and Clay counties. When you combine the temperatures and the humidity levels, it could feel hotter than 105°F. Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. Some spots in west Alabama could reach the upper 90s. With high heat values, you’ll want to take several breaks and stay hydrated if you are required to work outside. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most of us should remain dry. Temperatures this evening will remain very warm with most of us in the mid to upper 80s by 7-8 PM. I can’t rule out some isolated showers or storms tonight generally south of I-20 as we go into the overnight hours. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow morning.

Hot and Humid Tuesday: The heat will likely continue tomorrow afternoon. We’ll start tomorrow morning off partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs tomorrow will be like today with most of us in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index will likely climb back to 105°F, so another heat advisory may be needed. The only good news I can give you is that we could see scattered showers and storms develop late Tuesday evening into Tuesday night to provide us relief from the heat. Storms that develop could become strong or severe. Main threat will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and small hail. Just remember that if you are outdoors and hear rumbles of thunder, go inside! Monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for important weather updates.

Scattered Storms Possible Through Thursday: A ridge of high pressure will continue to produce heat and humidity across the Southeast. Models hint that we will be on the weaker side of the high where storms could develop to our northeast and sweep into our area from Georgia. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday with a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and storms. The rain chances may not occur until late in the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will likely stay in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. We will have to watch out for isolated strong and severe storms during this time.

Drying Out this Weekend: Any rain we see this week will likely come to an end by this weekend. Friday will be the transitional day as drier air begins to filter in from the north thanks to a weak cold front. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered storms Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. The weekend will end up mostly dry and hot. Humidity levels could end up lower, so it won’t feel as hot. With dry air in place, morning temperatures could trGood morning and happy Tuesday! I hope you were able to stay cool yesterday. Birmingham ended up with a high of 95°F with Tuscaloosa heating up to 97°F! We are looking at another hot and humid day across Central Alabama. It’s a very warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points remain very high in the low to mid 70s, so it feels very muggy when you step outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear and dry. We are watching some disturbances that are moving around an area of high pressure across the eastern half of the country. It was very stormy in parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic over the past 12 hours. Some models hint that outflow from storms to our east could spark up storms across our area late this evening and tonight, but other models keep us dry. We will hope for a little rainfall today to cool us down, but I think most of this afternoon will end up hot and mostly dry. Another heat advisory is in effect for all of Central Alabama through 7 PM Wednesday. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values around 105°F. Please avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the late morning and afternoon hours. Make sure you stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion. Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today with a 30% chance for a few storms. Best chance for rain will likely occur south of I-20 and during the evening and overnight hours. Any storm that develops today and tomorrow could become strong and possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and frequent lightning.

Scattered Storms Possible Wednesday and Thursday: The heat and humidity will likely continue as we head into the middle part of the week. Morning temperatures will remain very warm with most of us in the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday morning. We will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy on both days with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Models continue to show high dew points so heat index values will likely stay in the 105°F range. Any storm that develops over the next couple of days could become strong or severe thanks to the high heat and humidity values. Main threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning. Remember to go indoors if thunder roars.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the arrival of a weak cold front by the end of the week. It won’t necessarily cool us down, but it will likely lower our humidity levels as we head into the weekend. A few storms will remain possible Friday as the front moves through our area. It’ll remain hot Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 90s with a 30% chance of a few storms. Drier air is forecast to arrive this weekend with lower humidity levels. It will likely remain hot, but at least it won’t feel gross. Heat advisories will be unlikely this weekend. Get ready for a sunny and hot weekend. Highs will likely end up in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday morning could end up slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Heat Continues Next Week: I see no signs of heat relief over the next 7-10 days. Models actually hint that a ridge of high pressure could stay with us next week keeping us dry and very hot. Temperatures may end up even warmer than this week. Some models are hinting we could see highs approach the triple digits. We will hold on to mostly dry conditions for the first half of next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny conditions. You’ll be running the A/C and watering the plants frequently next week.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the western Caribbean for potential tropical development this week. They are forecasting a medium chance a tropical system could develop in that region by the end of the week. This system could impact parts of Nicaragua, Honduras, and Mexico as we head into the weekend. It will not have any impact on the United States. If it receives a name, it will be called “Bonnie”.

end a little cooler with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. Highs over the weekend will likely end up in the lower 90s. With lower humidity levels, heat indices will be closer to the actual air temperature. Models are hinting that heat values will increase early next week with highs possibly climbing into the mid to upper 90s.

Tropical Update: We are looking at a low-end chance for a tropical system to develop in the western Caribbean by the middle and end of this week. Some models are hinting a tropical system could develop and possibly impact parts of Central America by this weekend. Good news is that it will not impact the United States. If this system becomes a tropical storm, it will receive the name “Bonnie”. Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

