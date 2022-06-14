CPSC: 13 deaths connected to Fisher-Price rockers; not meant for sleeping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price says there have been at least 13 reported deaths between 2009 and 2021 of infants in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers.

Parents are being warned that the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be used or unrestrained.

Fisher-Price recommends consumers visit Fisher-Price’s Safe Start webpage at www.fisherprice.com/SafeStart for safety videos, tips and additional safety information, as well as the latest safety warnings for Rockers and other infant products. Consumers are also encouraged to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

