LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

CPSC: 13 deaths connected to Fisher-Price rockers; not meant for sleeping

Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers
Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price says there have been at least 13 reported deaths between 2009 and 2021 of infants in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers.

Parents are being warned that the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be used or unrestrained.

Fisher-Price recommends consumers visit Fisher-Price’s Safe Start webpage at www.fisherprice.com/SafeStart for safety videos, tips and additional safety information, as well as the latest safety warnings for Rockers and other infant products. Consumers are also encouraged to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
Clare Huddleston - 11 A.M. Anchor
Clare Huddleston announced as anchor of WBRC’s 11 a.m. newscast to debut later this fall
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Shooting at High Pointe Apartments
B’ham PD: 24 year old dies following shooting at apartment complex pool
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Children’s of Alabama tied for best children’s hospital in Southeast division by US World News Report
Robert Harrison Johnson IV
Affidavit: Man blamed ‘spirits’ for Smith County fire which killed half-brother
Man blamed ‘spirits’ for Smith County fire which killed half-brother
Man blamed ‘spirits’ for Smith County fire which killed half-brother