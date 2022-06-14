City of Birmingham opening satellite location in preparation for World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will be offering certain services from a satellite location from June 27 to July 15, as a result of the secure perimeter for the World Games.

The satellite office will be located at 1200 Tuscaloosa Ave. It will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for permits, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for finance.

All permitting applications will be available at the satellite office as well as the following finance operations: business licenses, business taxes, payment of permit fees and cash management functions.

The need for a satellite location comes from road closures and city hall’s location within the World Games perimeter. The World Games, happening from July 7 to July 17, will cause limited parking and road restrictions in the area. City Hall will still be available for for City services, but with less staff and limited parking.

For questions about permitting services offered at the satellite office, call (205) 254-2252 or (205) 254-2904. For inquiries about finance services offered at the temporary site, call (205) 254-2188 for cash management or (205) 254-2198 for tax and license.

