Children’s of Alabama tied for best children’s hospital in Southeast division by US World News Report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama tied for best children’s hospital in Southeast division by a U.S. World News Report.

“The annual U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, now in their 16th year, offer guidance to parents seeking the best place for their very sick child. The top 50 medical centers are ranked in 10 specialties, including pediatric cancer, pediatric cardiology and heart surgery and pediatric orthopedics. In the 2022-2023 rankings, 90 hospitals ranked among the best in at least one pediatric medical specialty. Ten of those hospitals earned a place on the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll by garnering points for being highly ranked in many specialties,” U.S. World News stated in the report.

Regional Rankings

“To help families identify high-quality pediatric centers close to home, U.S. News also ranked children’s hospitals in each state and in seven multi-state regions. The multi-state regions, and the No. 1 hospital in each region, are:

You can view the full report at this link.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.