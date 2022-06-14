Busy travel season expected after U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local travel agents expect this summer, fall and winter to be busy travel periods, now that the U.S. has lifted its COVID-19 test requirement.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would end the requirement for international travelers to test negative within a day before boarding a flight back to the U.S.

It went into effect Sunday morning.

The move is offering some relief to travelers who feared being stranded abroad if they got the virus on a trip.

“I think that this summer and late fall, we’re already having phone calls for people wanting to trouble who were nervous about the COVID testing to return home to the United States,” said MaryDee Patrick, president of MaryDeeTravel. “Now with that being waived, I think you’re going to see a lot more people taking advantage into Christmas, which is already a very busy Christmas season.”

Patrick also said if you’re going abroad, it’s important to work with a travel advisor to make sure you’re up to date on the restrictions and requirements of the country you’re going to.

She said requirements are constantly changing.

The CDC said it will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the state of the pandemic changes.

