Birmingham City Council approves series of agreements on statewide resources, equipment for The 2022 World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a series of cooperation agreements with municipalities across the state for resources and equipment for The 2022 World Games in July.

Some of the resources include, but are not limited to, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency providing up to 91 troopers, four bomb technicians, three K-9 teams and 98 vehicles; the City of Fultondale will provide a Sky-Watch tower; the City of Gadsden will provide (3) Bomb Techs and Bomb tech equipment; the City of Huntsville will provide up to 10 officers, two K-9 units and 5 drone tech equipment and operators.

The full list of resources and services can be found in the City of Birmingham council agenda below:

Councilor LaTonya Tate, who chairs the Council’s Public Safety Committee, said she is pleased with the level of regional cooperation that has taken place in anticipation for The 2022 World Games.

“When you have an event of this size, you have to think about the logistics, equipment and manpower that goes into making it go smoothly and safely for everyone in attendance,” Councilor Tate said. “All of these items had to be approved by each municipality, from all corners of the state. It just goes to show the level of regional cooperation and leadership we’ve seen in leading up to this event. Safety is at the forefront of this event and today’s vote sends a strong message out to the community that they’re going to be taken care of.”

