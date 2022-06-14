LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Autopsy: Tyre Sampson, 14, died of blunt trauma in Florida drop-tower ride death

Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March in Orlando, Florida. His parents say multiple businesses should have done more to protect their son.(Source: Sampson Family photo, KSDK, WESH via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy says a Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot Florida drop-tower amusement park ride.

The report Monday by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson’s death in March was an accident.

Sampson slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando. Sampson was there with a friend’s family for vacation.

The autopsy also showed that Sampson, who played football in the St. Louis area, weighed 383 pounds when he died.

An initial probe found sensors were adjusted manually to double the size of restraints on his seat.

Sampson’s parents sued the ride’s owner, manufacturer and landlord in April, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. They said in the lawsuit that their son was not warned about the risks of someone of his size going on the ride and was not provided an appropriate restraint system.

While most free-fall rides have a shoulder harness and a seatbelt, the Orlando Free Fall ride had only an over-the-shoulder harness. Adding seatbelts to the ride’s 30 seats would have cost $660, the lawsuit said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
Clare Huddleston - 11 A.M. Anchor
Clare Huddleston announced as anchor of WBRC’s 11 a.m. newscast to debut later this fall
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Shooting at High Pointe Apartments
B’ham PD: 24 year old dies following shooting at apartment complex pool
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine
A treatment has been approved for alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.
First alopecia treatment approved by FDA
The body of a Red Robin employee was found in the restaurant on Sunday morning.
Red Robin employee killed inside Arizona restaurant during suspected robbery, police say
Irene Harper Tutten recently passed away in Hoover.
Jefferson Co. Coroner locates family of Hoover woman who recently died
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning the Wimbledon finals in 2016.
Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles