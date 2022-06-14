Automatic Seafood and Oysters chef wins prestigious award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The best chef in the south is right here in Birmingham, according to the James Beard Awards.

Chef Adam Evans at Automatic Seafood and Oysters was named Best Chef, South region at Monday night’s James Beard Awards.

Automatic is located in downtown Birmingham and opened in 2019.

A number of chefs in Birmingham have previously been nominees or winners of the James Beard Best Chef award, including Frank Stitt at Highlands Bar & Grill, Christopher Hastings at Hot and Hot Fish Club, Chris Dupont at Cafe Dupont, and James Lewis at Bettola.

According to the James Beard Foundation website, the mission of the awards is to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.

For Best Chef, South: Adam Evans, Automatic Seafood and Oysters in Birmingham, AL #jbfa — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) June 14, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.