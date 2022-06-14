LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Automatic Seafood and Oysters chef wins prestigious award

Automatic Seafood and Oysters
Automatic Seafood and Oysters(Automatic Seafood)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The best chef in the south is right here in Birmingham, according to the James Beard Awards.

Chef Adam Evans at Automatic Seafood and Oysters was named Best Chef, South region at Monday night’s James Beard Awards.

Automatic is located in downtown Birmingham and opened in 2019.

A number of chefs in Birmingham have previously been nominees or winners of the James Beard Best Chef award, including Frank Stitt at Highlands Bar & Grill, Christopher Hastings at Hot and Hot Fish Club, Chris Dupont at Cafe Dupont, and James Lewis at Bettola.

According to the James Beard Foundation website, the mission of the awards is to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
Source: WBRC video
Body of 18 year old recovered in Lake Logan Martin
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers on fiancé's grave found guilty
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Toby Keith at Bowling Green Ballpark
Country superstar Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

The Jefferson County Commission has approved an emergency garbage contract amendment that will...
Rates rising for residential garbage pickup in Jefferson County
Trooper injured in crash on I-59
ALEA Trooper involved in crash on I-59
WBRC Protecting yourself from the heat
Fire fighters urging caution as temperatures climb
Birmingham City Hall. (Source: WBRC video)
City of Birmingham opening satellite location in preparation for World Games