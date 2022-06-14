LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

ALEA Trooper involved in crash on I-59

Trooper injured in crash on I-59
Trooper injured in crash on I-59(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, part of I-59 NB was closed due to an accident. That accident involved two cars, one of which belonged to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper.

ALEA says the crash happened when another vehicle struck the Trooper’s vehicle, injuring the on-duty Trooper. Both drivers were taken to a hospital to be treated, according to ALEA.

ALEA reminded people on Facebook to stay alert and move over for law enforcement and emergency vehicles.

No more information has been released at this time, but we will keep this story updated as we receive more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
Source: WBRC video
Body of 18 year old recovered in Lake Logan Martin
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers on fiancé's grave found guilty
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Toby Keith at Bowling Green Ballpark
Country superstar Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

WBRC Protecting yourself from the heat
Fire fighters urging caution as temperatures climb
Birmingham City Hall. (Source: WBRC video)
City of Birmingham opening satellite location in preparation for World Games
WBRC Domestic call dangers
Tuscaloosa native, officer death serves as reminder of what officers do everyday
WBRC New church building donation after tornado
WBRC New church building donation after tornado