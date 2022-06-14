LawCall
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RED BAY, Ala. (AP) - The owner an Alabama day care center, three former employees and the parent of a former employee have been indicted in the death of a Mississippi baby.

Authorities say 4-month-old Autumn Wells was put to sleep on her stomach in violation of safety standards.

She died March 9 after being found unresponsive at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay, Alabama. She was buried in Belmont, Mississippi.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources found safety violations at the Tiny Tigers, including improper sleeping practices.

The department said day care employees initially lied to Red Bay Police about how Autumn was put to sleep.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

