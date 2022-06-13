LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

UAB TRIP Lab: Smart watches becoming driving distraction

According to UAB's TRIP Lab, smart watches are becoming driving distractions.
According to UAB's TRIP Lab, smart watches are becoming driving distractions.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of traffic fatalities increased across the country last year, including in Alabama.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic crashes killed more people in the United States in 2021 than any year since 2005. NHTSA projects that an estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020.

Benjamin McManus, the assistant director of UAB’s Translational Research for Injury Prevention Laboratory (TRIP Lab), says though it wasn’t as high as the national increase, Alabama saw six percent more traffic fatalities in 2021 than in 2020.

When asked about any new distractions the TRIP Lab has noticed in recent years, McManus said smart watches are becoming a distraction for drivers on the road.

Not only do they light up when you get a notification, they can vibrate too. The watches are constantly demanding your attention.

McManus says they work just like a cell phone by taking your eyes off the road. He wants to remind drivers that hands-free doesn’t always mean mind-free.

“Even if both of our hands are on the steering wheel, as it would be the safest solution, if our mind is not on the drive, if we’re thinking about a conversation, we’re thinking about a schedule, an event, an email, whatever it might be,” he said. “Whenever our thought is not on driving, that’s going to slow down our reaction time and any other aspect of safe driving behaviors.”

McManus says the best thing to keep you and your passengers safe is to keep your mind and your eyes on the road.

Only a few seconds of distraction could be fatal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers on fiancé's grave found guilty
Kimberly Pettway and her son spent an entire weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a...
Tuscaloosa woman, son bitten by copperhead
Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
UAB’s longest surviving COVID patient is finally going home almost a year after he went into...
UAB’s longest surviving COVID patient finally goes home after nearly a year in the hospital
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

Latest News

There are many signs to look out for when it comes to human trafficking.
Raising human trafficking awareness before World Games 2022
Officials with Birmingham City Schools say they will offer free meals for Birmingham area...
Birmingham City Schools starting summer meal program for children
Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a homicide that happened in Gate City on...
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Gate City
Toby Keith at Bowling Green Ballpark
Country superstar Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis