Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a half million children across the state, according to a statement released by the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR).

DHR said federal approval will enable the state to issue Summer P-EBT benefits to children enrolled in the National School Lunch Program to promote food security during the summer. The program provides free and reduced-price meals at school to approximately 484,000 children. Eligible families receive $391 for each child in the program.

DHR says the benefits are expected to start rolling out later this summer.

“Hunger doesn’t take a summer break,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “These Summer P-EBT benefits will provide financial flexibility and promote continued food security for students as they transition between school years. We are grateful to our federal and state partners for their ongoing support of our efforts to meet the nutritional needs of young Alabamians.”

Although all public school children could access free meals during the 2021-22 school year, Summer P-EBT benefits are limited to those who participate in the National School Lunch Program by application or through either the Community Eligibility Provision or a Provision 2 school, DHR added.

Families with questions about eligibility should contact the schools their children attend. Summer P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. Households with eligible students who received P-EBT benefits previously will access Summer P-EBT benefits on their existing EBT cards.

To become eligible for Summer P-EBT, families may apply for the National School Lunch Program by contacting their local schools no later than Aug. 31. Eligible families are encouraged to monitor dhr.alabama.gov for additional updates, including information about a timeframe for the arrival of benefits.

For more information on the program or to speak to someone about P-EBT call 1-800-410-5827 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit dhr.alabama.gov/food-assistance/.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.