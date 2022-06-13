LawCall
Second round at TCTA Summer Academy coming up soon in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first session of a brand-new summer camp only available in Tuscaloosa City Schools wraps up soon. But there’s still time for kids to enroll in a second session of those same classes before the summer is over.

TCTA Summer Academy is a pilot program happening at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy. It’s open to kids from 8th through the 12th grades. The camp’s director says they’re able to expose kids to fun classes that aren’t being offered during the regular school year.

We visited on a day where students learned how to safely braid hair during a cosmetology class. Just down the hall, another group worked on some simple, but effective STEM skills.

All the classes are free and kids get free breakfast and lunch. Summer classes include science experiments 101, tv and film production and even coaching on how to be a referee among others. There’s even a financial literacy class teaching how to master a popular social media app.

“Everybody is on Tik Tok. We teach boys and girls how to take Tik Tok, going into our financial literacy class, and be entrepreneurs,” explained Folante Perry, the 21st Century Director for Tuscaloosa City Schools.

The second set of classes for TCTA Summer Academy runs from June 20th to July 1st. Room is still available for kids to sign up for those free classes.

