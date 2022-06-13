Raising human trafficking awareness before World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just 25 days away from The World Games in Birmingham. That’s less than a month for the city and surrounding areas to get prepared for an influx of people.

Unfortunately, more people means more unlawful activity.

It’s the sad reality that large events can attract criminals, especially involved in human trafficking. That’s why training courses will be happening on June 13 in Tuscaloosa to help catch the predators.

“If people are coming to Birmingham for the World Games, don’t come to play,” said Doug Gilmer, the Resident Agent in Charge at Homeland Security Investigations. “We’re going to take a zero tolerance policy when it comes to human trafficking and to the exploitation of our most vulnerable populations.”

Gilmer says trafficking can happen anywhere throughout the year, but certain large events such as the World Games could spur additional activity.

“The demand just increases because you have an increased number of people coming into an area and you have more money coming into an area, more disposable income, disposable cash that can be used to facilitate human trafficking or to purchase commercial sex.”

For the past three years, Gilmer says training to spot this activity has ramped up for those working within The World Games, healthcare, law enforcement, and hospitality.

While human trafficking can happen anywhere, he says hotels and motels are popular venues since there is a level of privacy.

Still, anyone can keep an eye out for potential signs of trafficking, so Gilmer gave WBRC a few.

“One, obviously, a person who may be under the influence or control of another person,” he said. “Maybe a large age difference where you’ve got someone being controlled by someone much older. You could have a person who may potentially look tired, may have some bruising. Really anybody could be a victim.”

In response to several recent human trafficking busts in Tuscaloosa recently, Gilmer says the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force reached out to partner on additional training courses.

There are three sessions happening Monday, June 13 for hospitality workers at Hotel Capstone in Tuscaloosa on the UA campus. They are happening from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The trainings will be geared toward those in the hospitality industry.

Gilmer says you can learn more about human trafficking and what to look out for through DHS Blue Campaign.

