Police: Man takes his own life in Rainbow City after carjacking, police chase

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in east Alabama say a man they were chasing Friday night, June 10, crashed his car and took his own life. We’re told this all happened after the man set fire to his parents’ house and carjacked and shot a woman.

The Attalla Police Chief says it all started when the man, who has not yet been identified to us by authorities, set fire to his parents house on Township Road. Luckily, no one was home when that happened.

Investigators say the man then left and shot at a woman during a failed carjacking, but moments later, we’re told he did carjack a woman, shooting her during the act.

That woman, who has not been identified, went to an area hospital for treatment and is already out of the hospital.

We’re told sometime after that, the man was spotted by police and he was chased into Rainbow City. That’s when the man wrecked his car on Williams Avenue. Police say he then took his own life.

Police continue their investigation.

