Man from Pell City killed in crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pell City man died in a crash Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The victim has been identified as Myles T. Whidden. He was 33.

Authorities say Whidden died when the 1993 Chevrolet 1500 he was driving left the road, hit and mailbox and flipped over.

Whidden was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was died at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 144 near the 6 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Ragland.

