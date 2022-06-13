LawCall
Jefferson Co. Coroner looking for family of Hoover woman who recently died

Irene Harper Tutten recently passed away in Hoover.
Irene Harper Tutten recently passed away in Hoover.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding family members of a woman who recently passed away.

Irene Harper Tutten, 97, died June 7 of natural causes at Aspire Physical Recovery Center in Hoover.

Tutten previously lived on Rayburn Road in Hoover with her son-in-law, Richard Winsett, and daughter, Norma Winsett, who recently died in May of this year. 

Tutten also lived in North Ridgeville, Ohio and may still have family living there.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

