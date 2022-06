ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has closed I-59 NB near Springville.

Springville Police Chief Chief Wayne Walton says the interstate is closed between mile markers 154 and 156.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.