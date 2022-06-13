LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Guilty plea in murder case of Kimberly Police officer results in 25-year sentence

Preston Johnson, in an October 21st, 2019 mugshot from Cullman County
Preston Johnson, in an October 21st, 2019 mugshot from Cullman County(Cullman County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear was shot and killed in May 2020. Preston Johnson, 39, was charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer as a result of that shooting.

Court documents show on Monday, June 13, 2022, Johnson accepted a guilty plea agreement to reduce his charge to intentional murder of Nick O’Rear, and a 25-year prison sentence.

He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder of Warrior Officer Lee Glenn. As part of his plea agreement, the attempted murder charge will be dismissed, according to court documents.

In May 2021, Johnson was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, due to his previous criminal record, and was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison. He will serve his state sentence of 25 years, then be transported to the Bureau of Prison for his federal sentence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
Source: WBRC video
Body of 18 year old recovered in Lake Logan Martin
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers on fiancé's grave found guilty
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Toby Keith at Bowling Green Ballpark
Country superstar Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Garbage collection in B’ham to happen earlier in the day during summer
Source: WBRC video
Body of 18 year old recovered in Lake Logan Martin
Source: WBRC video
Training to spot human trafficking at The World Games
Source: WBRC video
Remembering 18-year-old Johnathan Douglas