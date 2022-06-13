Guilty plea in murder case of Kimberly Police officer results in 25-year sentence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear was shot and killed in May 2020. Preston Johnson, 39, was charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer as a result of that shooting.

Court documents show on Monday, June 13, 2022, Johnson accepted a guilty plea agreement to reduce his charge to intentional murder of Nick O’Rear, and a 25-year prison sentence.

He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder of Warrior Officer Lee Glenn. As part of his plea agreement, the attempted murder charge will be dismissed, according to court documents.

In May 2021, Johnson was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, due to his previous criminal record, and was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison. He will serve his state sentence of 25 years, then be transported to the Bureau of Prison for his federal sentence.

