Garbage collection in B’ham to happen earlier in the day during summer

((Source: KLTV))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of the higher temperatures during the summer months, officials in Birmingham say garbage collection routes will begin earlier in the day.

The City of Birmingham’s Public Works crews will begin their routes as early as 5:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, June 21.

Because of the earlier time, officials say residents should make sure their garbage is at the curb the night before their scheduled collection date, or no later than 5:30 a.m. on their scheduled day.

An important note: The DATE of your garbage collection isn’t changing. If you’re unsure what your garbage collection day is in the city of Birmingham, you’re asked to call 311.

The adjusted times will run from June 21 through October 2022. This includes bulk trash and recycling. For the bulk trash and brush collection schedule, you can click here.

We’re told recycling is collected on the first and third Wednesday of the month.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

