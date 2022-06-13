Cooling stations open in Gadsden due to heat advisory

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden EMA has announced the city has opened some cooling centers due to the extreme heat.

The following places are open:

Gadsden Public Library located at 254 College Street.

Mon, Wed, Fri : 9am-5pm Tues, Thurs: 9am-7pm

East Gadsden Public Library at 809 East Broad Street.

Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alabama City Public Library at 2700 W. Meighan Blvd.

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army at 114 N.11th Street.

Mon-Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Freedom Center at 1601 W Meighan Blvd.

Mon, Wed, Fri : 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.