City of Birmingham opens cooling station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to today’s heat advisory, the City of Birmingham will operate a cooling station on Monday June 13 at the Boutwell Auditorium.

It is open to the public. Those needing to escape the heat can come to the lower level from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

