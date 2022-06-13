LawCall
City of Birmingham opens cooling station

Boutwell Auditorium served as a cooling station Tuesday.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to today’s heat advisory, the City of Birmingham will operate a cooling station on Monday June 13 at the Boutwell Auditorium.

It is open to the public. Those needing to escape the heat can come to the lower level from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

