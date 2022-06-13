Bob Sykes Bar B Que Finger Licking Pork Nachos
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Bob Sykes Pico De Gallo Ingredients:
3 medium size yellow onions
4 tomatoes
1 bunch cilantro
3oz salt iodized
2 limes
Bob Sykes Pico De Gallo Recipe:
Chop tomatoes and onions and combine in a large bowl
Chop cilantro and combine with tomato and and onion
Add salt and lime, mix thoroughly and serve
Yields 2 quarts
Bob Sykes Nachos:
Nachos are made fresh
Top nachos with pork and cheese
Place in oven until cheese is melted
To serve top with Pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream and Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce