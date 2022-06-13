Bob Sykes Bar B Que Finger Licking Pork Nachos

Bob Sykes Pico De Gallo Ingredients:

3 medium size yellow onions

4 tomatoes

1 bunch cilantro

3oz salt iodized

2 limes

Bob Sykes Pico De Gallo Recipe:

Chop tomatoes and onions and combine in a large bowl

Chop cilantro and combine with tomato and and onion

Add salt and lime, mix thoroughly and serve

Yields 2 quarts

Bob Sykes Nachos:

Nachos are made fresh

Top nachos with pork and cheese

Place in oven until cheese is melted

To serve top with Pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream and Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce