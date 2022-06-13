LawCall
Birmingham Police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police tell us they are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left at least one person dead.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night at the HighPointe Apartments.

Units remain at the scene early Monday morning,

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been revealed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

