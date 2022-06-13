LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama man among 31 people arrested near Idaho pride event

Wesley Van Horn
Wesley Van Horn(Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)
By Nick Kremer and Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOOTENAI Co., Idaho. (WAFF) - Over the weekend, 31 “Patriot Front” members were arrested near an Idaho pride event in Northern Idaho.

Police were made aware of the group when a tipster reported seeing people in riot gear loading into a U-Haul.

Wesley Van Horn, age 34 of Lexington, Alabama, was one of the men arrested on the charge of conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Police Chief, Lee White said in a press conference after the arrest that all 31 men had been charged with conspiracy to riot.

Lexington Police Chief, Auggie Hendershot says Wesley has no criminal history.

“He has never given us as far as the police department any trouble.”

Sheriff Hendershot says he knows the Wesley’s well.

“I’ve known the family, I’ve known his little brothers probably more than him, I’ve never had any issues as far as violence goes out of him.”

According to Jon Lewis, a George Washington University researcher who specializes in homegrown violent extremism, Patriot Front is a white supremacist neo-Nazi group whose members perceive Black Americans, Jewish people and LGBTQ people as enemies.

The group was founded after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.(KXLY)

According to the Associated Press, there were people from at least 11 other states including, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.

Police searched the van that the Patriot Front members were climbing into and discovered riot gear, a smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside.

Sheriff Hendershot is asking people to stop the violence.

“If people are wanting change, through violence isn’t the way to do it. I don’t believe that doing it through violence is going to take something in a positive direction.”

Caption

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
Clare Huddleston - 11 A.M. Anchor
Clare Huddleston announced as anchor of WBRC’s 11 a.m. newscast to debut later this fall
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Shooting at High Pointe Apartments
B’ham PD: 24 year old dies following shooting at apartment complex pool
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.
Montgomery police searching for missing boy
Keeping kids safe in dangerous heat
What is a red flag law? Does Alabama have one?
Most Jefferson Co. trash service rates increasing by nearly 70%
Residents angry about trash rate increase, county hopeful the price will go back down
WBRC Red Flag laws
WBRC Red Flag laws