AG Marshall announces 60-year sentence for St. Clair County man convicted of multiple sex crimes against minor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the office of Attorney General Steve Marshall:

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that Timothy Shane Smith, age 38, of Springville has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for multiple sex crimes against a minor under the age of 12.

Smith, who was convicted in St. Clair County Circuit Court on May 12, 2022, for first-degree sodomy (a class A felony) and for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age (a class B felony), was sentenced on June 9, 2022, to 45 years in prison for first-degree sodomy, and 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age. The two sentences will run consecutively for a total of 60 years to be served in prison.

Testimony delivered during Smith’s trial revealed that he had sexually abused the victim who was between the ages of five and eight years old. Because of the age of the victim at the time the offenses occurred, Smith was not eligible for parole, good time, or a probationary sentence.

“There are few things more vile than the crimes this defendant repeatedly committed against a defenseless child,” said Attorney General Marshall. “It is fitting that he should spend 60 years behind bars with no possibility of parole to fully contemplate the heinous nature of his acts.”

Attorney General Marshall commended the work of his Criminal Trials Division, including Assistant Attorneys General Tara Ratz and Jillian Evans, for successfully prosecuting the case. He also expressed gratitude to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, the Attorney General’s Cybercrime Unit, as well as the Attorney General’s Office of Victims Assistance, for their combined expert assistance in investigating this case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.