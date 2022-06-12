WWE Superstars enjoy USFL game in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s WWE Day at Protective Stadium. USFL fans wearing their best WWE gear for some very special guests.

WWE Super Stars Happy Corbin and Carmella feeling at home at their first USFL game!

“I was a cheerleader in the NFL and NBA so to see them with their poms I’m really taken back,” Carmella said.

“You’re like walking through the weight room and seeing guys and I’m measuring them up like ahh can I still block this dude, how would I fare in a game like this, it instantly comes back,” Happy Corbin said.

The former NFL lineman, and pro-cheer leader greeted fans as part of the league’s WWE Day.

“I mean its amazing what they’re doing here with these guys, giving them a second chance, giving them a place to play football,” Happy Corbin said.

Like the Birmingham Stallions this season, Corbin knows a thing or two about feeding off a crowd.

“Like these guys get in this crowd and get the fans behind them, when the arena is full, and they’re chanting one more time to hit someone with a steel chair, you’re going to do it,” Happy Corbin said.

No matter where their wrestling careers take them, Carmella said she’ll always credit her time on the field with helping her succeed in sports entertainment.

“I try to like incorporate some dance moves into the ring, you know I use to moonwalk to the ring,” Carmella said. “And I like to get down a little bit on my entrance, I try to bring that into it.”

Tomorrow it’s back to wrestling - but for now - Corbin and Carmella are enjoying being USFL fans!

“Tailgating, like the food, enjoying the atmosphere, there’s nothing like it,” Carmella said.

One more week of the regular USFL season in Birmingham, before the playoff bound teams head to Ohio!

