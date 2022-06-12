LawCall
Advertisement

Rod Smith hired as new Jacksonville State offensive coordinator

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University announced that Rod Smith will be the new offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks football team.

Smith previously served as an analyst at Virginia and Penn State before coming to Jacksonville State. He previously served under coach Rich Rodriguez as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona, and quarterbacks coach at Michigan. Smith has also had coaching stints at South Florida, Indiana, and Illinois.

Smith played quarterback at Glennville State College, where he played for coach Rodriguez.

Smith replaces former offensive coordinator Calvin Magee, who passed away in May.

