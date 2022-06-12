LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Plans for Alabama rural center scrapped amid disagreement

Local leaders and the Alabama Farmers Federation were unable to agree on final details about a...
Local leaders and the Alabama Farmers Federation were unable to agree on final details about a project that was delayed during the pandemic and projected to cost about $150 million.(Source: JMR+H ARCHITECTS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) - Plans for a large agriculture center in the central Alabama town of Clanton have fallen through.

Local leaders and the Alabama Farmers Federation were unable to agree on final details about a project that was delayed during the pandemic and projected to cost about $150 million.

The Alabama Rural Economic Center was projected to attract more than 900,000 visitors annually to Clanton for agriculture shows, festivals and other events.

But the county commission chair announced that the deal was off this past week. The federation says it’s considering other sites for the project.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers on fiancé's grave found guilty
Kimberly Pettway and her son spent an entire weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a...
Tuscaloosa woman, son bitten by copperhead
Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
UAB’s longest surviving COVID patient is finally going home almost a year after he went into...
UAB’s longest surviving COVID patient finally goes home after nearly a year in the hospital
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

Latest News

There are many signs to look out for when it comes to human trafficking.
Raising human trafficking awareness before World Games 2022
Training to spot human trafficking
Training to spot human trafficking
According to UAB's TRIP Lab, smart watches are becoming driving distractions.
UAB TRIP Lab: Smart watches becoming driving distraction
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they have recovered the body of an...
Body of 18-year-old recovered in Lake Logan Martin
Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a homicide that happened in Gate City on...
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Gate City