FIRST ALERT: Hot, humid conditions continue

WBRC Sunday morning weather 6/12/22
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast today. Any rain chances will most likely be confined to the Tennessee Valley today as a disturbance drops south. This could produce a few showers or a thunderstorm over North and Northwest Alabama and with a slightly lesser influence farther south there could be a few rain areas which develop to the south and east. Most of the area, however, will experience partly cloudy skies with highs approaching 95 and warm southwesterly winds.

Sunday weather 5a
Sunday weather 5a(WBRC)

The ridge of high pressure will build over the area in the week ahead prompting above normal temperatures. Coupled with the influx of Gulf moisture this could mean Heat Index Values of 100-105 Monday through Friday. Rain chances remain small tomorrow through Tuesday with any rain areas likely confined to Southeast Alabama. Rising rain chances can be expected by mid-week as an area of low pressure off the Atlantic Coast moves south helping weaken the ridge of high pressure, so showers and storms chances will return the area Wednesday through Friday.

With the available warm, moist air mass in place there could be a few strong to marginally severe storms through the end of the week. At the moment the main impacts from the current weather pattern will be from the heat and humidity.

Sunday weather 5a
Sunday weather 5a(WBRC)

Hot and humid conditions will build over the region this week. This combination may cause heat indices to approach 105 degrees each afternoon from today through Thursday.

