BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The heat and humidity have been cranking up across central Alabama for your Sunday afternoon, and this is just the beginning of a hot and muggy week ahead. For tonight, we’ll keep a low-end chance of a few isolated storms in the forecast during the evening hours. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with some patchy fog around in the morning and lows staying mild in the 70s.

FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect for Monday afternoon (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: A Heat Advisory is in place along and west of I-65 Monday from 12:00 to 6:00 P.M. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s tomorrow with ample humidity pushing feels-like temperatures into the triple digits as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southeast. As always during the summer months, practice smart heat safety: take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and always check the backseat of your car! This trend for triple digit heat index values will likely continue through most of the work week with hit-or-miss showers and storms are only reprieve from the heat. Mornings will be warm and muggy with afternoons nothing short of sweat and frizz-inducing!

Rain chances should be fairly isolated on Monday, but coverage will pick again on Tuesday as a passing disturbance to our north brings rain coverage up to 40% late Tuesday morning into the evening hours. Expect scattered showers and storms around at times as well for Wednesday and Thursday. Though the severe risk is low, any strong to severe storms that manage to develop can produce small hail, gusty winds, and of course, frequent lightning and heavy downpours. At this time, we do not anticipate major flooding issues like we saw last week, but keep up to date on the WBRC First Alert Weather App as we tweak the forecast in the days ahead.

We could see a few lingering showers and storms on Friday, but the weekend is trending drier for now -- still hot though, under a mix of sun and clouds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.