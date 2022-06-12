Escaped inmate from Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 12, around 9:20 a.m. an inmate escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility in Escambia County.

Inmate Edward Williams is 41 years old, six-foot-one and weighs 143 pounds according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. His clothing at the time of escape would be a tan state inmate uniform.

Williams was sentenced on April 6, 2004 for robbery in Jefferson County.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact local authorities or ADOC at (800) 831-8825

