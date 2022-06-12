Doctor says supervision is key for children’s safe swimming

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many people love to swim during the summer, safety should be at the forefront of every parent’s mind.

Summer swimming can be a blast, but it only stays fun when everyone stays safe.

One doctor at Children’s of Alabama says they see more drownings during the summertime than any other season.

Dr. Eric Jorge is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellow with UAB. He says no matter the age or the supposed swimming talent, all children should be watched closely when around bodies of water.

Only a few seconds without supervision could be fatal.

Dr. Jorge urges there to always be a ‘designated water watcher,’ meaning that person’s sole job is to watch the water with no distractions.

One thing the doctor stressed is that arm floaties are not water safety devices.

“That’s a common misconception that I hear parents have is: ‘Well my kid had the floaties on so I was kind of watching from a distance,’” said Dr. Jorge. “Kids can certainly still drown with those floaties on. The only thing you can do to make sure your child’s safe is always have someone with their eyes on the water, with their eyes on the kids.”

Dr. Jorge says if a child falls into a body of water and is having trouble breathing, call 911 right away and do not wait.

They will help walk you through CPR while medics are on the way.

