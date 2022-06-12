LawCall
Crews battle house fire in Woodlawn

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews battled a house fire in Woodlawn on June 11.

This happened on 2nd Avenue North and 63rd Street North. So far, there is no word on if anyone was inside of the home at the time, or what caused this fire.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

