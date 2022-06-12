LawCall
Country superstar Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Toby Keith at Bowling Green Ballpark
Toby Keith at Bowling Green Ballpark(Allie Hennard)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music superstar Toby Keith announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a tweet on June 11, Keith announced that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the Fall of 2021. Keith said he has spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

