Country superstar Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music superstar Toby Keith announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a tweet on June 11, Keith announced that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the Fall of 2021. Keith said he has spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

