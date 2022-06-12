LawCall
Body of 18-year-old recovered in Lake Logan Martin

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they have recovered the body of an...
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they have recovered the body of an 18-year-old who drowned.(pxhere)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they have recovered the body of an 18-year-old who drowned.

Authorities say this happened on June 11 around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the teenager went missing, and drowned near the cliffs of Lake Logan Martin near the Stemley Bridge. The teenager’s body was recovered the same day.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Authorities with the Pell City Dive Team, the Lincoln Fire Police Department, the Lincoln Police Department and ALEA all helped in the recovery.

