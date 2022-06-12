LawCall
Birmingham Police searching for missing teenager

Authorities searching for missing teenager from Birmingham
Authorities searching for missing teenager from Birmingham(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Birmingham.

Authorities say Brayden Butler was last seen on June 11 wearing a gray hoodie, a blue/orange tee shirt, and blue jeans. We’re told he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement.

Authorities say Butler might be traveling in a 2018 blue Nissan with a Louisiana tag.

If you have any information on where he might be, you’re asked to call 911.

