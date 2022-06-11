LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Local grocer says growing number of people are shopping small due to inflation

Local grocer says growing number of people are shopping small due to inflation
Local grocer says growing number of people are shopping small due to inflation(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest inflation data shows your food costs are getting worse. They’ve risen by more than 10 percent compared to last year.

One local Birmingham grocer said higher prices at large chain grocery stores are pushing more customers towards his business.

“There is a growing number of people looking to support local farmers,” said Justin Petruff, owner of Local Source Market & Grocery. “More so now that the prices have risen.”

Petruff said he has seen new customers lately.

“They’re like ‘well prices are so expensive at the regular grocery stores, I might as well spend the extra 10 to 20 cents on good quality, ethically grown, and sustainably grown products’.”

Petruff said his products are mostly grown in Alabama or nearby states like Georgia. He’s seen an increase in cost from local farmers, but mainly just in delivery fees.

“Since gas prices have risen, we have started to see some increases,” he said. “Mostly because of the transportation of some of these products. It’s only certain ones, mostly regional products, so the ones that are coming from Florida and from Georgia.”

He said those transportation costs have caused him to raise some of his prices for customers.

“Generally speaking, we haven’t really raised a lot of our prices,” Petruff said. “But, on the prices we have had to raise, it’s been about 10, 20, maybe 15% on average.”

He said that puts him right in line with chain grocers.

“A lot of customers say our prices aren’t much different than the major grocery stores now.”

Petruff said one other benefit to shopping local and small, you’ll likely find products big stores may not have in stock.

“People have been cleaning out our okra because it’s that time of year and because grocery stores don’t have it,” he said. “Mostly because it’s a southern product and they don’t want to pay the money to get it locally.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics show in their report on June 10th that overall inflation also accelerated further last May, with prices rising more than 8.5 percent from just a year ago. They said that is the fastest increase since 1981.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Pettway and her son spent an entire weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a...
Tuscaloosa woman, son bitten by copperhead
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Shooting outside Gadsden school.
Man dead following officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden elementary school
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Meridian, Mississippi Police Officer Kennis Croom’s body was escorted back to Tuscaloosa Friday...
Hundreds honor fallen officer at Tuscaloosa County procession
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Katie Britt for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Katie Britt for U.S. Senate
Mo Canady with the National Association of School Resource Officers said that is what SROs are...
National Association of School Resource Officers comments on officer involved shooting outside Gadsden elementary school