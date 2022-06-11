Local grocer says growing number of people are shopping small due to inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest inflation data shows your food costs are getting worse. They’ve risen by more than 10 percent compared to last year.

One local Birmingham grocer said higher prices at large chain grocery stores are pushing more customers towards his business.

“There is a growing number of people looking to support local farmers,” said Justin Petruff, owner of Local Source Market & Grocery. “More so now that the prices have risen.”

Petruff said he has seen new customers lately.

“They’re like ‘well prices are so expensive at the regular grocery stores, I might as well spend the extra 10 to 20 cents on good quality, ethically grown, and sustainably grown products’.”

Petruff said his products are mostly grown in Alabama or nearby states like Georgia. He’s seen an increase in cost from local farmers, but mainly just in delivery fees.

“Since gas prices have risen, we have started to see some increases,” he said. “Mostly because of the transportation of some of these products. It’s only certain ones, mostly regional products, so the ones that are coming from Florida and from Georgia.”

He said those transportation costs have caused him to raise some of his prices for customers.

“Generally speaking, we haven’t really raised a lot of our prices,” Petruff said. “But, on the prices we have had to raise, it’s been about 10, 20, maybe 15% on average.”

He said that puts him right in line with chain grocers.

“A lot of customers say our prices aren’t much different than the major grocery stores now.”

Petruff said one other benefit to shopping local and small, you’ll likely find products big stores may not have in stock.

“People have been cleaning out our okra because it’s that time of year and because grocery stores don’t have it,” he said. “Mostly because it’s a southern product and they don’t want to pay the money to get it locally.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics show in their report on June 10th that overall inflation also accelerated further last May, with prices rising more than 8.5 percent from just a year ago. They said that is the fastest increase since 1981.

