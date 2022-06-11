FIRST ALERT: Heat & humidity on the rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a decent summer Saturday, the heat is on in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the Southeast. This feature will promote above average temperatures in the week ahead with the only hope of cooling off from hit-or-miss storms during the heat of the day. For tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with patchy fog possible near sunrise and lows falling to near 70 for Sunday morning. High temperatures will climb to the other side of 90 tomorrow under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with rain chances slim to none. Most of us will stay hot, dry, and muggy.

As the humidity ramps up over the coming days, so will feels like temperatures. So, though the thermometer may say low to mid 90s, the humidity could make it feel like the triple digits at times. So, we have a First Alert for dangerous heat this week. Y’all know the drill in the summer months: limit your time outdoors during the heat of the day, take frequent breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. The UV Index will also be running high, so make sure you’re wearing plenty of sunscreen. Mornings will of course be the “coolest” part of the day, but still mild and muggy in the 70s.

RAIN CHANCES: Once again, we are seeing some uncertainty in the models regarding the possibility of rain this week. If the high pressure ridge is strong enough, it could help to limit rain chances; however, some “weaknesses” could allow a few hit-or-miss storms early in the week with better rain coverage by Wednesday and Thursday. For now, we have a 20% chance of isolated storms on Monday, a 30% chance on Tuesday, and a 40% chance for mid-week. A few storms that develop could pack a punch with gusty winds, small hail, heavy downpours, and cloud-to-ground lightning (the typical summertime threats), but overall the severe potential looks low for now. As we saw last week though, this forecast can and will change, so stay up to date on the WBRC First Alert Weather App for any tweaks each day.

Rain coverage looks lower again by Friday, a trend that will carry us into the weekend. For now, NEXT Saturday and Sunday looks hot and dry with more steamy sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s.

