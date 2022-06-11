FIRST ALERT: Clear conditions bringing high temps

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After some morning fog burns away mostly sunny conditions are expected today with highs around 90-degrees. A few clouds will be present overnight with lows ranging from 65-70. Temperatures begin to climb tomorrow with highs near 95 area wide. Humidity will also be increasing meaning Triple Digit Heat Index Readings beginning Monday.

Also, with the heat and increasing moisture there will be a chance for stronger afternoon thunderstorms which may be capable of producing damaging winds. In the meantime, we are expecting mostly dry conditions although an isolated shower or thunderstorm may be possible from Sunday through Tuesday with the best chance coming Tuesday as winds become more southeasterly.

As the ridge of high pressure responsible for the building heat begins to break down, rain may be more widespread as an area of low pressure develops over the Southeast. The biggest story next week will be the heat, with afternoon temperatures approaching or exceeding 95-degrees each afternoon.

With ample available ground moisture from previous rains Heat Index Values will be around 105-degrees so if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods of time stay well hydrated, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and pay special attention to youngsters and the elderly who may be more prone to be affected by the heat.

