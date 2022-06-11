LawCall
City of Gadsden implementing summer feeding program

Importance of summer feeding programs
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden wants to make sure no child goes hungry while school is out for the summer break. From June until the end of July, they’re providing free meals at more than a dozen locations.

If you have a child under 18 years old, all you have to do is show up Monday through Friday and get a free meal from any of the 17 locations in the Gadsden area.

This is a part of a grant from the Department of Education and the USDA to make sure children receive the proper nutrition while school is out. The system will provide lunch five days a week from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Jen Weathington, who is the director of Gadsden Parks and Recreation, said they see an average of 30 children daily at each location. Their goal is to make sure they’re feeding as many children in the community and giving parents one less thing to worry about.

“They’re spread out across the whole city of Gadsden, so that hopefully we’re getting to a place where the kids can walk to us,” said Weathington. “They don’t have to depend on an adult to drive them. We’ll make sure kids are safe but this is for feeding zero to 18 years old. With the prices going up in the supermarket and food costs, this will help parents out. This may give them an extra meal.”

Weathington said you can even bring your babies and toddlers by to get food or milk. You can stop by any of the 17 locations to have lunch until the end of July.

For more information on the summer feeding program, click here.

